Celtic's Leigh Griffiths vows to return 'leaner and meaner' after coronavirus shutdown

Leigh Griffiths has scored eight goals since Celtic returned from the winter break

Leigh Griffiths has vowed to come back "leaner and meaner" once Celtic re-emerge from the coronavirus shutdown.

The Hoops striker has battled his way back into Neil Lennon's line-up following a difficult period off the pitch.

Lennon has found a way to accommodate both Griffiths and top-scorer Odsonne Edouard in his team and the Scotland international has pulled his weight in the final third, contributing eight goals since Celtic returned from the winter break.

He bagged a hat-trick against St Mirren before the Ladbrokes Premiership campaign was put on hold in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

But the 29-year-old believes he can become even more effective by shedding some pounds as he looks to put 18 months of frustration behind him.

"I feel there's more to come from me," Griffiths told the Celtic View. "I can still get fitter and sharper so that's what I'm working on for now.

1:20 Sky Sports' Charlie Nicholas believes decisions over how to finish the season should not be rushed Sky Sports' Charlie Nicholas believes decisions over how to finish the season should not be rushed

"It's always nice to score. I'm back in the team and helping the side get three points was massive. To top that off with a hat-trick against Saints was brilliant.

"I didn't go into the game thinking I was going to get a hat-trick. You can never determine what's going to happen in a game. I just had to be in the right positions at the right time and, thankfully, the goals have come.

1:12 Celtic boss Neil Lennon supports the Scottish FA's decision to suspend all Scottish football due to the coronavirus pandemic Celtic boss Neil Lennon supports the Scottish FA's decision to suspend all Scottish football due to the coronavirus pandemic

"It wasn't about my goals or my performance, though. It was about the whole team performance, which was brilliant.

"The manager hasn't had to say much to me. I know I can get a bit leaner and fitter so I'm working on that now. You never want to be told that you need to be a bit sharper.

"You want that to be concrete but if you've been told something, and they can see room for improvement, you have to get that done."