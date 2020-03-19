Celtic CEO Peter Lawwell says Scottish Premiership season cannot be null and void

Celtic CEO Peter Lawwell is seeking a 'fair and reasonable solution' over the conclusion of the Scottish Premiership

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell has told Scottish football authorities that he is looking for "a fair and reasonable solution" to the league campaign, while insisting it cannot simply be declared null and void.

The Scottish Professional Football League was suspended last Friday "until further notice" with the Hoops 13 points clear of rivals Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership, having played a game more.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon stated on Monday that Celtic should be declared champions if the campaign is not completed while Stewart Robertson, the Rangers managing director, wants all 38 games of the season to be played.

Lawwell, in a statement released by Celtic, said: "With regard to the present domestic Premiership League situation, our strong preference is, of course, to complete all remaining matches.

"To date, we have had a magnificent campaign, undefeated in this calendar year, completing 30 league matches already to create a commanding lead and we are now on the cusp of winning our ninth successive title.

"As many have already said, the season cannot be voided as the consequences of that are so severe.

"In the event that the matches cannot be completed, then the responsibility to find a fair and reasonable solution for the finalisation of all domestic leagues will be with the Scottish football governing bodies."

Lawwell also confirmed they are close to releasing plans aimed at helping those who are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Everyone at Celtic Football Club and Celtic FC Foundation is aware of how Coronavirus is impacting on our communities," he added.

"We are pleased to announce today that we are putting resources in place with the aim of helping the most vulnerable in our society during this period and we will make an announcement shortly with regards to these plans."