Celtic's Neil Lennon named Premiership manager of the month for September

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has been named Scottish Premiership manager of the month for September.

Lennon guided Celtic to four wins from four league matches last month, which began with a 5-0 win at Ross County.

That was followed by a 2-1 win at St Mirren before they beat Livingston 3-2 at Celtic Park.

🏆 #CelticFC manager Neil Lennon has been named Scottish Premiership Manager of the Month for September!



Congratulations and well-deserved, gaffer! 👏🍀 pic.twitter.com/IZAB4Lu6oV — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) October 6, 2020

Lennon's side narrowly beat Riga FC 1-0 in a Europa League qualifier before ending the month on a high with an impressive 3-0 win over Hibernian.

"I think there is more to come from the team but certainly the quality and the mentality of the team, having suffered heavy disappointment when we lost to Ferencvaros [in the Champions League qualifiers] - the reaction to that has been absolutely fantastic," said Lennon.

"We're keeping clean sheets now, that's four in a row. We've tidied that up to a certain degree, and we're scoring goals. We score goals in every game and we've been dominating possession.

"There's a lot of positives to take out of this run. More than anything it's just the players' desire and will to win games under immense pressure, they've handled it brilliantly."

Lennon was also named manager of the month for August and has won the individual award 15 times over the course of his managerial career.

2:59 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Celtic

Celtic next face rivals Rangers in their first game after the international break on October 16, live on Sky Sports.

Lennon's side are currently second in the Premiership table, one point behind their Old Firm rivals having played a game less.

Lennon: Forrest out for four to six weeks

Lennon has confirmed James Forrest will miss the match against Rangers after suffering a stress fracture of the ankle.

The Scotland international has not featured since the win over Riga and is now expected to miss a further four to six weeks.

Image: James Forrest is set to be out for the next 'four to six weeks', according to Lennon

Lennon said: "He has a minor stress fracture in the ankle.

"It is remarkable that he played with that for a few games as well, but obviously it got to the point where it was impossible.

"We first thought it didn't show up on scan, but he had a CT scan and it showed a slight stress fracture.

"It is going to take a week or two to settle down then obviously he has to rehab. But the prognosis of the time out will still be the same, roughly four to six weeks."