Diego Laxalt: AC Milan left-back joins Celtic on season-long loan

AC Milan left-back Diego Laxalt has joined Celtic on a season-long loan on Deadline Day.

The 27-year-old Uruguay international will spend the season with the Scottish champions. The clubs were not able to agree on a fee for an option-to-buy clause.

He completed his move to Scotland in Glasgow on Monday night after having a medical in London.

It is up to the clubs to agree whether he can play against AC Milan in their Europa League group games.

The Serie A club paid just over £13m for the Uruguay international when he signed from Genoa in 2018.

Laxalt has gone on to play 35 times for Milan but does not appear to be part of Stefano Pioli's plans this season and has not played a minute of the current campaign so far.

Greg Taylor was Celtic's only player in the position following the departure of Boli Bolingoli, who joined Istanbul Basaksehir on loan in September.

Bolingoli was allowed to depart after leaving Neil Lennon furious by breaching coronavirus rules in August.

The 25-year-old travelled to Spain without telling the club, and then played in a league game just days later when he should have been in quarantine.

Forward Jack Aitchison has left Celtic Park and signed for Championship club Barnsley on a three-year deal.