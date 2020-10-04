St Johnstone 0-2 Celtic: Leigh Griffiths heads Scottish Premiership champions to late win at McDiarmid Park

Leigh Griffiths came off the bench to score in the final minute to help Celtic beat a stubborn St Johnstone 2-0 at McDiarmid Park.

Griffiths, making his first appearance of the season, headed home as the clock ticked down in Perth, before fellow substitute Patryk Klimala sealed the champions' win in injury time.

As a result, Neil Lennon's side have moved two points clear of Rangers - who host Ross County later on Sunday - at the top of the Scottish Premiership, while St Johnstone drop to the bottom of the table after another late defeat.

Player ratings St Johnstone: Clark (7), Tanser (7), Kerr (6), McCart (6), Gordon (6), McNamara (6), Davidson (6), McCann (6), Conway (7), Wotherspoon (8), May (7)



Subs: O’Halloran (6), Hendry (6)



Celtic: Barkas (6), Taylor (7), Duffy (6), Turnbull (6), Ntcham (7), Edouard (6), Elyounoussi (6), Frimpong (7), Ajer (7), McGregor (7), Elhamed (7)



Subs: Brown (7), Christie (7), Rogic (6), Griffiths (9), Klimala (8)



Man of the match: Leigh Griffiths

How the champions left it late to beat the Saints

Celtic may have arrived at a wet and windy McDiarmid Park having won their last eight contests against St Johnstone without conceding, but they were faced with a well-organised Saints outfit which they struggled to break down.

In a largely forgettable first period, neither goalkeeper was seriously called into action, with the visitors' trip to Sarajevo in the Europa League on Thursday night resulting in a lethargic display from them.

In fact, Celtic were fortunate not to find themselves behind early in the second half when David Wotherspoon's deep cross from the left somehow found its way through to the unmarked Craig Conway.

However, the winger crashed his shot against the post, with that near-miss seeming to breathe new life into Celtic, who then moved from first to fifth gear in search of a breakthrough.

Team news David Wotherspoon returned for St Johnstone, while David Turnbull made his first start of the season for Celtic after his eye-catching cameo against Hibs last weekend, with Olivier Ntcham dropping back in to replace the rested captain Scott Brown.

Such was the home team's resilience, though, that Celtic were made to wait until the final minute for their opener, by which time Lennon had thrown on all five of his substitutes.

And one of those, Griffiths, found himself space in a crowded box to head Hatem Elhamed's cross from the left into the bottom corner, before fellow-sub Klimala evaded Liam Gordon's rugby tackle to pick himself up and smash an unstoppable shot into the net.

St Johnstone travel to Kelty Hearts in the Scottish League Cup on Wednesday night, before hosting Brechin City in the same competition three days later. Callum Davidson's side then return to league action at Hamilton Academical on Saturday October 17 (3pm).

Meanwhile, Celtic entertain city rivals Rangers at Parkhead on October 17 at 12.30pm in a game you can see live on Sky Sports Football.