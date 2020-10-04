Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

St. Johnstone vs Celtic. Scottish Premiership.

McDiarmid Park.

St. Johnstone 0

    Celtic 2

    • L Griffiths (90th minute)
    • P Klimala (93rd minute)

    Latest Scottish Premiership Odds

    St Johnstone 0-2 Celtic: Leigh Griffiths heads Scottish Premiership champions to late win at McDiarmid Park

    Report as Celtic go above Rangers to the top of the Scottish Premiership standings thanks to a late win at St Johnstone, although their arch rivals can go back above them with victory at home to Ross County later on Sunday

    By Richard Morgan

    Football journalist - @Richiereds1976

    Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

    Sunday 4 October 2020 14:57, UK

    preview image 2:59
    Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Celtic.

    Leigh Griffiths came off the bench to score in the final minute to help Celtic beat a stubborn St Johnstone 2-0 at McDiarmid Park.

    Griffiths, making his first appearance of the season, headed home as the clock ticked down in Perth, before fellow substitute Patryk Klimala sealed the champions' win in injury time.

    As a result, Neil Lennon's side have moved two points clear of Rangers - who host Ross County later on Sunday - at the top of the Scottish Premiership, while St Johnstone drop to the bottom of the table after another late defeat.

    Player ratings

    St Johnstone: Clark (7), Tanser (7), Kerr (6), McCart (6), Gordon (6), McNamara (6), Davidson (6), McCann (6), Conway (7), Wotherspoon (8), May (7)

    Subs: O’Halloran (6), Hendry (6)

    Celtic: Barkas (6), Taylor (7), Duffy (6), Turnbull (6), Ntcham (7), Edouard (6), Elyounoussi (6), Frimpong (7), Ajer (7), McGregor (7), Elhamed (7)

    Subs: Brown (7), Christie (7), Rogic (6), Griffiths (9), Klimala (8)

    Man of the match: Leigh Griffiths

    How the champions left it late to beat the Saints

    Celtic may have arrived at a wet and windy McDiarmid Park having won their last eight contests against St Johnstone without conceding, but they were faced with a well-organised Saints outfit which they struggled to break down.

    In a largely forgettable first period, neither goalkeeper was seriously called into action, with the visitors' trip to Sarajevo in the Europa League on Thursday night resulting in a lethargic display from them.

    Trending

    In fact, Celtic were fortunate not to find themselves behind early in the second half when David Wotherspoon's deep cross from the left somehow found its way through to the unmarked Craig Conway.

    However, the winger crashed his shot against the post, with that near-miss seeming to breathe new life into Celtic, who then moved from first to fifth gear in search of a breakthrough.

    Also See:

    Team news

    David Wotherspoon returned for St Johnstone, while David Turnbull made his first start of the season for Celtic after his eye-catching cameo against Hibs last weekend, with Olivier Ntcham dropping back in to replace the rested captain Scott Brown.

    Such was the home team's resilience, though, that Celtic were made to wait until the final minute for their opener, by which time Lennon had thrown on all five of his substitutes.

    And one of those, Griffiths, found himself space in a crowded box to head Hatem Elhamed's cross from the left into the bottom corner, before fellow-sub Klimala evaded Liam Gordon's rugby tackle to pick himself up and smash an unstoppable shot into the net.

    Leigh Griffiths celebrates with Scott Brown after giving Celtic a 1-0 lead late in the game
    Image: Leigh Griffiths celebrates with Scott Brown after giving Celtic a 1-0 lead late in the game

    What's next?

    St Johnstone travel to Kelty Hearts in the Scottish League Cup on Wednesday night, before hosting Brechin City in the same competition three days later. Callum Davidson's side then return to league action at Hamilton Academical on Saturday October 17 (3pm).

    Meanwhile, Celtic entertain city rivals Rangers at Parkhead on October 17 at 12.30pm in a game you can see live on Sky Sports Football.

    ONE MILLION POUNDS! Can you imagine?

    ONE MILLION POUNDS! Can you imagine?

    You read correctly. Do not miss your chance to scoop £1m for free in this week's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday.

    Around Sky

    Get Sky Sports

    Watch Live with NOW TV