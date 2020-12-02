Neil Lennon: Celtic sacking would have been understandable after poor form

Neil Lennon admits he would have understood if Sunday's defeat by Ross County had ended his career as Celtic boss and is grateful for the board’s support.

The Northern Irishman came under increasing pressure following the 2-0 League Cup loss which saw hundreds of fans turn up at Celtic Park to demand the removal of their manager, amid scenes of chaos as police tried to keep order.

The Hoops have won just two of their last 10 matches in all competitions and sit 11 points behind Premiership leaders Rangers, although they have two games in hand as they bid for their 10th successive title.

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell gave his backing on Tuesday night to Lennon, who is now preparing for a Europa League dead rubber against AC Milan, having already failed to qualify out of the group.

Asked if he thought it was over for him on Sunday, Lennon said: "Not in my heart of hearts but I could understand if that would have been the case, yes.

We are disappointed, we are hurt. I understand the frustrations of the supporters because ultimately we are not in a great run at the minute.

"I am very grateful (for the backing). They are not a board that sack managers for the sake of it.

"We have had great success, we are going through a tough time but they don't leave you out in the lurch.

Image: Celtic were dumped out of the League Cup last weekend after a shock home defeat to Ross County

"There is great support here. Great support from supporters, letters, emails. There has been great support from other managers in the game, and the LMA (League Managers Association) who have seen it all before and who probably deal with it on a daily basis.

"It is really encouraging and comforting and I have had great support from the players as well."

0:48 Paul John Dykes from the 'A Celtic State of Mind' podcast says the majority of supporters are disengaged with the club and board.

On the behaviour of some fans outside the stadium on Sunday, Lennon said: "We are disappointed, we are hurt.

"But it serves no purpose, particularly for the players."