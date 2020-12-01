Celtic CEO Peter Lawwell urges everyone to remain united during club's on-field struggles

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell has urged everybody associated with the club to stick together as they look to turn around a series of disappointing results.

The Hoops will secure a unique 'quadruple treble' if they can beat Hearts in next month's Scottish Cup final, part of the 2019/20 season that had to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Neil Lennon's side have struggled in the Scottish Premiership this season, however, and trail rivals Rangers by 11 points as they look to secure their 10th consecutive title, albeit with two games in hand on the Gers.

Celtic have also performed poorly in the Europa League, where they cannot progress in the competition despite still having two matches to play, having drawn one and lost three of their four Group H matches, including 4-1 defeats to Sparta Prague in the home and away matches.

Their domestic run of trophy success, which has seen them win 11 trophies in a row, is also at an end after they crashed out of this year's Betfred Cup after suffering a 2-0 defeat at home to Ross County.

That has led to angry protests against Lennon by some Hoops fans, hundreds of whom turned up at Celtic Park recently to demand that Lennon be sacked, as police tried to maintain order.

Those scenes and the general discontent felt by many supporters has led to the subsequent plea from Lawwell for everyone to remain united.

"Like all those with Celtic's best interests at heart, everyone at the club is feeling the same hurt, disappointment, and frustration following the team's recent results," Lawwell said in a statement.

"We are accustomed to winning and, of course, our objective will always be for that to continue. There is no complacency whatsoever.

"Neil, the players and backroom staff, who have already done so much for the club, share in all of that. They have never been more determined to succeed. Having enjoyed such sustained, unprecedented success, we now need strength in adversity.

"We know that many Celtic supporters share very honest and real concerns and they are being heard by the club. Every decision taken, both on and off the park, is with the club's best interests at heart. This is not about any individual, but about Celtic Football Club as a collective.

"Together we have faced unique difficulties in the early part of the season. While some of these were beyond our control, of course we recognise we must improve. There is a long way to go and everyone at the club is ready for the challenge.

"Later this month, Celtic will attempt what no other club in the world has achieved - a quadruple treble in domestic competitions. We can best prepare for that and for our other remaining competitions this season by moving forward together, with the sole aim of achieving continued success for the club."