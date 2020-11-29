Celtic vs Ross County. Scottish League Cup Round of 16.
Celtic Park.
Attempt missed. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tomas Rogic with a cross.
Attempt missed. Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christopher Jullien.
Attempt missed. Ross Stewart (Ross County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Stephen Kelly (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Reid.
Attempt saved. Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Albian Ajeti.
Attempt blocked. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Christie.
Attempt missed. Ryan Christie (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Scott Brown.
Attempt missed. Diego Laxalt (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Albian Ajeti (Celtic) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Tomas Rogic.
Goal! Celtic 0, Ross County 1. Ross Stewart (Ross County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Harrison Paton (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Tillson.
Attempt missed. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Attempt missed. Jordan Tillson (Ross County) header from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Iain Vigurs with a cross following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Harrison Paton (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ross Stewart with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Nir Bitton (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Christie with a cross.
Attempt saved. Ryan Christie (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Albian Ajeti.