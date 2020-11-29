69' Attempt missed. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tomas Rogic with a cross.

68' Substitution, Celtic. Callum McGregor replaces Nir Bitton.

68' Substitution, Celtic. Mohamed Elyounoussi replaces Albian Ajeti.

68' Attempt missed. Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christopher Jullien.

66' Attempt missed. Ross Stewart (Ross County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

65' Foul by Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic).

65' Ross Stewart (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

61' Offside, Celtic. Ryan Christie tries a through ball, but Christopher Jullien is caught offside.

60' Scott Brown (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

60' Foul by Iain Vigurs (Ross County).

60' Attempt saved. Stephen Kelly (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Reid.

58' Attempt blocked. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

58' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Callum Morris.

55' Attempt saved. Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Albian Ajeti.

54' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.

54' Attempt blocked. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Christie.

53' Attempt missed. Ryan Christie (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Scott Brown.

52' Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

52' Foul by Stephen Kelly (Ross County).

51' Attempt missed. Diego Laxalt (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.

48' Attempt blocked. Iain Vigurs (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Second Half begins Celtic 0, Ross County 1.

45'+5' First Half ends, Celtic 0, Ross County 1.

45'+4' Hatem Elhamed (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

45'+4' Foul by Harrison Paton (Ross County).

45' Foul by Albian Ajeti (Celtic).

45' Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

43' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Keith Watson.

41' Albian Ajeti (Celtic) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Tomas Rogic.

39' Goal! Celtic 0, Ross County 1. Ross Stewart (Ross County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

38' Penalty conceded by Christopher Jullien (Celtic) after a foul in the penalty area.

38' Penalty Ross County. Ross Stewart draws a foul in the penalty area.

36' Attempt saved. Harrison Paton (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Tillson.

32' Attempt missed. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

31' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jordan Tillson.

30' Offside, Ross County. Jordan Tillson tries a through ball, but Ross Stewart is caught offside.

27' Harrison Paton (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

26' Christopher Jullien (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

26' Foul by Harrison Paton (Ross County).

23' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Keith Watson.

23' Attempt missed. Jordan Tillson (Ross County) header from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Iain Vigurs with a cross following a set piece situation.

22' Foul by Nir Bitton (Celtic).

22' Ross Stewart (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

18' Attempt saved. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

16' Ryan Christie (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

16' Foul by Callum Morris (Ross County).

13' Substitution, Ross County. Jordan Tillson replaces Charlie Lakin because of an injury.

10' Attempt missed. Harrison Paton (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ross Stewart with a headed pass.

9' Foul by Tomas Rogic (Celtic).

9' Charlie Lakin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

9' Attempt blocked. Nir Bitton (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Christie with a cross.

8' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.

5' Attempt saved. Ryan Christie (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Albian Ajeti.

4' Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Christopher Jullien.

3' Foul by Hatem Elhamed (Celtic).

3' Josh Reid (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

First Half begins.