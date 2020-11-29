Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Celtic vs Ross County. Scottish League Cup Round of 16.

Celtic Park.

Celtic 0

    Ross County 1

    • R Stewart (39th minute pen)

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tomas Rogic with a cross.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Celtic. Callum McGregor replaces Nir Bitton.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Celtic. Mohamed Elyounoussi replaces Albian Ajeti.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christopher Jullien.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Ross Stewart (Ross County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ross Stewart (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    offside icon

    Offside, Celtic. Ryan Christie tries a through ball, but Christopher Jullien is caught offside.

    free_kick_won icon

    Scott Brown (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Iain Vigurs (Ross County).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Stephen Kelly (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Reid.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    corner icon

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Callum Morris.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Albian Ajeti.

    corner icon

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Christie.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Ryan Christie (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Scott Brown.

    free_kick_won icon

    Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Stephen Kelly (Ross County).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Diego Laxalt (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Iain Vigurs (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    start icon

    Second Half begins Celtic 0, Ross County 1.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Celtic 0, Ross County 1.

    free_kick_won icon

    Hatem Elhamed (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Harrison Paton (Ross County).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Albian Ajeti (Celtic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Keith Watson.

    post icon

    Albian Ajeti (Celtic) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Tomas Rogic.

    penalty_goal icon

    Goal! Celtic 0, Ross County 1. Ross Stewart (Ross County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

    penalty_lost icon

    Penalty conceded by Christopher Jullien (Celtic) after a foul in the penalty area.

    penalty_won icon

    Penalty Ross County. Ross Stewart draws a foul in the penalty area.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Harrison Paton (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Tillson.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jordan Tillson.

    offside icon

    Offside, Ross County. Jordan Tillson tries a through ball, but Ross Stewart is caught offside.

    yellow_card icon

    Harrison Paton (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Christopher Jullien (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Harrison Paton (Ross County).

    corner icon

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Keith Watson.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jordan Tillson (Ross County) header from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Iain Vigurs with a cross following a set piece situation.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nir Bitton (Celtic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ross Stewart (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

    free_kick_won icon

    Ryan Christie (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Callum Morris (Ross County).

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Ross County. Jordan Tillson replaces Charlie Lakin because of an injury.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Harrison Paton (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ross Stewart with a headed pass.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Tomas Rogic (Celtic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Charlie Lakin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Nir Bitton (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Christie with a cross.

    corner icon

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Ryan Christie (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Albian Ajeti.

    corner icon

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Christopher Jullien.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Hatem Elhamed (Celtic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Josh Reid (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.