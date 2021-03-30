Eddie Howe backed for Celtic manager's job by ex-Hoops defender Alan Stubbs

Former Celtic defender Alan Stubbs says Eddie Howe "jumps out" as the best candidate for the manager's job at Parkhead.

Howe is highly sought-after following his impressive stint with Bournemouth, who he led from League Two to the Premier League. He stepped down as manager last August following their relegation to the Championship.

Celtic have begun their process in recruiting a replacement for Neil Lennon and Stubbs believes Howe is the right man for the role.

Stubbs told Sky Sports News: "I was disappointed for Neil that it came to such a disappointing end after him being so successful there, but in the end it was inevitable.

"The club have got to look forward and build, because Rangers are gathering momentum. They've been very good this season and Celtic have a huge challenge on their hands.

"It's so important, the appointment they make. Looking at all the candidates that are there right now, Eddie Howe jumps out as the best one for it.

"I think he's a very good coach, he has done really well at Bournemouth in keeping them in the Premier League.

"At this moment in time, with the list of names that are there, Eddie Howe would be the one for me."

Former Celtic and Aberdeen defender Jackie McNamara believes Scott Brown could return to Parkhead as a manager in the future.

Celtic captain Brown, one of the most decorated players in Scottish football history, has signed a pre-contract deal with Aberdeen and will join the club this summer on a two-year deal in a player-coach role.

The transfer brings to an end a 14-year stay at Parkhead which saw the 35-year-old play more than 600 games and win 22 trophies, including 10 Scottish Premiership titles. He has also played 55 times for Scotland.

"In terms of the coaching side of it, I think if he goes away and learns, he might come back to Celtic one day as the manager as well," McNamara told Sky Sports News.

"He's been a fantastic servant to Celtic. He's been a great captain and great leader. I think he'll be a big miss to the dressing room and to the fans, but I think he goes away with everybody's best wishes and hopefully he does well.

"Brendan Rodgers and Neil Lennon spoke very highly of him regarding the coaching side. I know he was doing coaching before Brendan came in and he stopped that to focus on his playing career, but I think doing this role at Aberdeen gives him a chance to put his foot into the coaching side as well.

"I think it's a good move for him and I think he's got the potential to come back to Celtic one day as the manager, definitely."