Kyogo Furuhashi completes Celtic move on four-year deal and takes No 8 jersey

Japan international Kyogo Furuhashi has joined Celtic on a four-year deal from Vissel Kobe.

An agreement had been reached earlier this month for the 26-year-old. He will wear the No 8 jersey, which had been occupied by Scott Brown before the former captain left to join Aberdeen.

Furuhashi is set to arrive in Scotland this weekend, with Celtic beginning their bid to reclaim the Premiership on Saturday at Hearts, live on Sky Sports.

"I am absolutely delighted to be a Celtic player and I can't wait to join up with the manager and my team-mates and start playing for our great supporters. This move to Scotland and to Celtic is huge for me and I am so excited," Furuhashi said.

"The number eight is a number I have always loved and one I wanted to wear.

"I know it's a massive number for Celtic fans and was worn for so long by Scott Brown, who is one of the club's true heroes. I am well aware of what he gave to the club.

夢が叶いました🍀. @CelticFC pic.twitter.com/bis3f4dBgs — Kyogo Furuhashi 古橋 亨梧 (@Kyogo_Furuhashi) July 30, 2021

"He is a real legend of Celtic and knowing that Scott has worn this jersey for so long with such success will be extra motivation for me to do my very best to honour and pay tribute to him as best I can.

"It is also the number worn by my former team-mate, Andres Iniesta, someone I am very close to and who I am privileged to call a friend.

"To wear the number of these two great players means a lot and it is a phenomenal honour for me. I will work hard to do it justice.

"But it won't all be about numbers for me. This is about Celtic, about joining a brilliant football club, about hard work, getting to know my team-mates, enjoying football, working closely with the manager and giving my supporters everything I have."

Furuhashi was part of the Vissel Kobe side that won the Emperor's Cup in 2019 and featured in the Asian Champions League as the club made their debut in the continental club championship last year.