New Celtic signing Jota explains why he's 'always paid attention' to club since being a child

New signing Jota has revealed he jumped at the chance to join Celtic and said he has looked out for the club's results since he was a child.

The 22-year-old winger came through the ranks at Benfica and has moved to Celtic Park on a season-long loan deal from the Portuguese giants.

As a youngster at Benfica, Jota attended a Champions League clash between the two clubs and an exchange with a Celtic supporter has stuck with him ever since.

"I've always paid attention to Celtic," said Jota. "There's a funny story, actually. When I was younger at Benfica, I think I was 11 or 12 years old, I went to watch Benfica play in the Champions League and I changed scarves with a Celtic fan.

"I still have it at home - green and white - and since then, I have always remembered the club and paid attention to what they are doing.

"It's an easy decision to play for Celtic and when I knew about their interest, I couldn't look to other things, I knew it was the right place to be.

"I can't wait to start fighting for this club and to win titles. The club speaks for itself - the historical things Celtic have done in the past is unbelievable.

"The fresh ideas and the type of football they practice suits me and I just want to give the maximum I can give to achieve the results we all want."

Jota, who will become the first Portuguese to play for Celtic since Jorge Cadete in the mid-90s, will hope to make his debut against Ross County at Celtic Park on Saturday.

He said: "I've never been to Celtic Park but from what I've seen on videos and what people speak, it is a crazy environment, a brilliant atmosphere. I can't wait to play there."