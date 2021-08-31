Celtic transfer news: Benfica winger Filipe Jota joins on season-long loan

Celtic have signed Benfica winger Filipe Jota on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy.

The 22-year-old - who spent last season on loan in La Liga with Real Valladolid - becomes manager Ange Postecoglou's 11th signing this summer.

Jota scored once in 17 appearances in Spain but failed to make an appearance for Benfica since returning.

Celtic have the option of making the deal permanent in the summer for a fee believed to be just over £6m.

After signing for Celtic, Jota said: "I am very happy to join such an historic and exciting team as Celtic.

"Having played in Portugal and Spain, everyone knows that Celtic is a huge name across Europe and a club with real heart and soul.

"It will be a pleasure and an honour to fight for this club and I can't wait to feel the atmosphere from our supporters at Paradise.

"I know the manager wants us to play fast, attacking football, the way it should be played and, I can't wait to play my part in this.

"I will work hard to do all I can to make the fans happy and enjoy some good times together."

Celtic have also signed striker Georgios Giakoumakis from Dutch side VVV-Venlo on deadline day, in a deal worth up to £2.5m.

There has been a departure at Parkhead as striker Leigh Griffiths joined Dundee on loan until the end of the season

The 31-year-old has not featured in a competitive match for Celtic this season, despite signing a new one-year contract at Parkhead in July.

