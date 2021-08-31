Transfer news: Celtic forward Leigh Griffiths joins Dundee on loan

Dundee have signed Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths on loan until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has not featured in a competitive match for Celtic this season, despite signing a new one-year contract at Parkhead in July.

Griffiths previously made 47 appearances for the Dens Park club during a two-year spell between 2009 and 2011, scoring 21 goals.

His first move to the Dee came after a stint at Livingston where Griffiths played alongside the Dundee manager James McPake, who will link up with the forward once again.

The Scotland international had also been linked with moves to Hibernian and Aberdeen.

