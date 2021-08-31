Crystal Palace transfer news: Odsonne Edouard undergoing medical ahead of £14m move from Celtic

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is currently having a medical ahead of move to Crystal Palace.

The fee is believed to be around £14m, while it could rise to £18.5m, with Paris Saint-Germain due a significant sell-on clause in the deal.

Sky Sports News reported on Monday Palace turned their attention to Edouard after refusing to match Arsenal's valuation for Eddie Nketiah.

Palace and Arsenal were far apart in their valuation for the 22-year-old, with the Eagles eager to sign a striker before Tuesday's 11pm deadline.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 2-2 draw between West Ham and Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Edouard, who has started the season with two goals in four Scottish Premiership games for Celtic, is now Palace's preferred choice.

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at PSG's academy, and moved to Celtic permanently in 2018 after a loan spell at the club.

His arrival at Palace would cap off a busy transfer window, with Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Conor Gallagher, Michael Olise and Will Hughes all new additions to Patrick Vieira's squad.

Follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

Time is running out for clubs to do business - the summer transfer window closes at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Tuesday August 31 and you can follow all the Deadline Day drama with Sky Sports.

Follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on the Sky Sports website and app, check out the latest Done Deals and watch the best analysis and reaction on Sky Sports News.