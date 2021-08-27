Transfer news: Dundee make loan bid for Celtic forward Leigh Griffiths

Leigh Griffiths signed a new contract at Celtic in July but is yet to feature this season; Dundee hope to lure striker back to Dens Park following two-year stint between 2009-11; Aberdeen and Hibernian had been linked with the Scotland international

Friday 27 August 2021 15:52, UK

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 15: Celtic&#39;s Leigh Griffiths arrives ahead of the Premier Sports Cup match between Celtic and Heart of Midlothian on August 15, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Image: Leigh Griffiths has made 261 appearances for Celtic and scored 123 goals

Dundee have made a loan bid to sign out-of-favour Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths.

The 31-year-old is yet to feature in a competitive match this season under manager Ange Postecoglou - despite signing a new one-year contract at Parkhead in July.

Griffiths made 47 appearances for the Dens Park club during a two-year spell between 2009 and 2011 - scoring 21 goals.

His move to the Dee came after a spell at Livingston where Griffiths played alongside the Dundee manager James McPake, who is keen to link up with the forward once again.

The Scotland international had also been linked with moves to Hibernian and Aberdeen.

