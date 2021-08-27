Transfer news: Dundee make loan bid for Celtic forward Leigh Griffiths

Dundee have made a loan bid to sign out-of-favour Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths.

The 31-year-old is yet to feature in a competitive match this season under manager Ange Postecoglou - despite signing a new one-year contract at Parkhead in July.

Griffiths made 47 appearances for the Dens Park club during a two-year spell between 2009 and 2011 - scoring 21 goals.

His move to the Dee came after a spell at Livingston where Griffiths played alongside the Dundee manager James McPake, who is keen to link up with the forward once again.

The Scotland international had also been linked with moves to Hibernian and Aberdeen.

