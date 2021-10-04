Teen charged by Police Scotland after bottle thrown at Celtic players in win at Aberdeen

Police Scotland have charged a 13-year-old boy after a plastic bottle was thrown towards Celtic players at Pittodrie on Sunday.
The youngster, who was sat in a stand with Aberdeen supporters, threw the object towards the pitch following Jota's winner for Ange Postecoglou's side.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 13-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a Breach of the Peace after a plastic bottle was thrown towards the pitch at the Aberdeen v Celtic game on Sunday, 3 October.
"No one was injured and a report will be submitted to the Youth Justice Management Unit."
Goals from Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota, either side of Lewis Ferguson's equaliser, earned Celtic a crucial win away from home at Pittodrie.
Trending
- Neville: Ronaldo walk-off puts pressure on Ole
- Ref Watch: Milner red 'giftwrapped' for Tierney
- Park asks Man Utd fans to stop singing dog-meat song
- Mbappe: I told PSG in July I wanted to leave
- Fury warned about Wilder: 'He had better be careful!'
- F1 boss reveals calendar twist | Sprints 'at third' of 2022 GPs
- Ranieri arrives at Watford to finalise deal
- How Tom Brady reacted to record-breaking night
- Hits & misses: Is Salah best in the world?
- Raducanu ready for Indian Wells challenge
The result leaves Postecoglou's side sixth in the Premiership table on 13 points - still six points behind leaders Rangers, who beat Hibernian 2-1 on Sunday.