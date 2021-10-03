Rangers 2-1 Hibernian: Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos on target as champions return to Scottish Premiership summit

Second-half headers from Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos saw Rangers come from behind to beat 10-man Hibernian 2-1 at Ibrox and move top of the Scottish Premiership.

The visitors took an eighth-minute lead through Kevin Nisbet's header, only for the game to be turned on its head when Ryan Porteous was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Joe Aribo on the half-hour mark.

Image: Kevin Nisbet puts Hibs ahead against Rangers. Photo courtesy of Alan Rennie and Cameron Allan

The champions then took control and claimed all three points thanks to close-range headers from substitute Roofe (60) and fellow striker Morelos (78) as Steven Gerrard's team went top of the table, while Hibs stay in third.

How Rangers returned to the top of the Scottish Premiership

Gerrard shook his line-up after the midweek defeat to Sparta Prague in the Europa League with six changes.

Defender Connor Goldson returned from a knock to take over the captaincy from James Tavernier, who was replaced by Nathan Patterson at right-back.

John Lundstram, Ianis Hagi, Scott Wright and Morelos also returned on Armed Forces Day at Ibrox, where members of the Army, Royal Navy and RAF were in attendance.

Jake Doyle-Hayes replaced injured Kyle Magennis in the midfield for Hibs, who started with the assurance of a side yet to lose a league match - and they took an early lead.

It was a simple enough goal coming when midfielder Chris Cadden's deep cross from the right was headed past keeper Allan McGregor from 12 yards by Nisbet, who got away from Lundstram - although there were no Hibs fans inside the stadium to celebrate.

Team news Rangers made six changes from Thursday's loss away to Sparta Prague, with defender Connor Goldson back after injury. Elsewhere, captain James Tavernier missed out and the likes of John Lundstram, Ianis Hagi, Scott Wright and Alfredo Morelos all started.



As for the visitors, manager Jack Ross made just one change, with Kyle Magennis replaced by Jake Doyle-Hayes in midfield, while Josh Doig also started after overcoming a hamstring injury.

Proceedings, however, took a turn when Porteous was dismissed for flying into a challenge on Aribo.

Hibs midfielder Scott Allan was sacrificed for former Gers defender Darren McGregor, after Ibrox stopper Leon Balogun had screwed a shot wide of the post.

Rangers forced the issue just before the break and immediately afterwards but Hibs defended resolutely.

That was until Roofe replaced Glen Kamara in the 54th minute because five minutes later he had the home side level when he headed in Patterson's looping cross from the right.

The home side kept up the pressure and in the 73rd minute, Matt Macey made a great save from Hagi's drive from the edge of the box.

However, the Hibs keeper had no chance when Borna Barisic's deep cross found Morelos, who headed in off the post.

Image: Rangers go close as they push for a winner Can only be used for this Rangers v Hibs game (03/10/21) and must credit Alan Rennie and Cameron Allan

Ibrox exploded in as much relief as joy, with the home side remaining mostly on top until the nervy final minutes when Hibs went all out, unsuccessfully, for an equaliser.

After the international break, Rangers take on Hearts at Ibrox, while Hibs face Dundee United at Easter Road, with both Scottish Premiership games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday Oct 16.