Ange Postecoglou: Celtic manager looking forward to less chaotic January transfer window as club have 'started the process'

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says the club's next transfer window will be "less chaotic" as he will look to add players with strong mentalities to his squad in January.

Postecoglou had to hastily assemble a squad together after taking over in June and - after a difficult start to his tenure - the 2-0 Europa League win against Ferencvaros on Tuesday made it three wins in a row for the first time since August.

Celtic are fourth in the Scottish Premiership, four points behind champions Rangers as they prepare for the visit of St Johnstone on Saturday.

Postecoglou would neither "confirm nor deny" that he is interested in forward Daizen Maeda, who played under him at Yokohama F Marinos - along with Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi - but he made clear what he is looking for in 2022.

"We are looking to strengthen the squad in January and we will," said the former Australia manager. "We have started that process but the difference is we are in no rush.

"Whatever business we do in January, it won't be as chaotic as it was in the last window.

"But a hugely important part of bringing players here is understanding their mentality and whether they can cope.

"I was confident with someone like Kyogo. I knew him really well from Japanese football. I knew his background and I asked enough people about him as a personality, to know he would cope well.

"That is part of the process, particularly when you are talking about bringing in people in January when they are going to have to hit the ground running.

"Those are the things we will be looking into, not just their playing ability but also their personality."

Reports claim that a deal between Celtic and 24-year-old Maeda is expected to be done, but Postecoglou said: "I can neither confirm or deny.

"There is no doubt the Japanese league is one I know well, I have an advantage there.

"Obviously I know Daizen well, I was the one who brought him to Yokohama F Marinos but I can definitely confirm we are not in advance talks with anyone to sign anyone at the moment.

"We will be casting the net far and wide, we are not going to just limit it to the Japanese league.

"With the way we have started the season and how some of our younger players have been playing, we have become an attractive destination for players but I am not going to rush into that."

Celtic host last season's domestic cup double winners St Johnstone on Saturday, with Postecoglou expecting a "good test".

He revealed defender Josip Juranovic is back after recovering from a hamstring injury and midfielder James McCarthy is available following a knock.