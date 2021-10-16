Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Motherwell vs Celtic. Scottish Premiership.

Fir Park.

Motherwell 0

    Celtic 2

    • J Neves Filipe (17th minute)
    • D Turnbull (52nd minute)

    Latest Scottish Premiership Odds

    Motherwell 0-2 Celtic: Jota and David Turnbull on target to give Hoops second straight win on the road

    Match report as Celtic beat Motherwell 2-0 to move fourth in the Scottish Premiership; Jota's first-half goal puts visitors in control before David Turnbull hits stunning long-range strike after the break

    By PA Media

    Saturday 16 October 2021 17:22, UK

    Jota strikes to put Celtic ahead at Motherwell
    Image: Jota strikes to put Celtic ahead at Motherwell

    Celtic's upturn in away form continued at Motherwell as goals either side of the break from Jota and David Turnbull gave them a 2-0 win, taking them above their hosts in the Scottish Premiership table.

    Jota finished a lovely through-ball from the recalled Tom Rogic (17), and due reward for the Hoops' dominance arrived in the shape of a cracking long-range second from Turnbull (52).

    The home side appealed in vain for a foul in the build-up to the opener, and their mood darkened in the second half when they were denied a penalty for handball against Boli Bolingoli, but Ange Postecoglou's visitors were value for a second straight win on the road and a ninth successive league success against Motherwell.

    More to follow...

    Also See:

    What's next?

    Celtic go back to Parkhead for two successive home games, against Ferencvaros of Hungary in the Europa League on Tuesday and St Johnstone on Saturday, while Motherwell are on the road to Dundee United on Saturday.

    Trending

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

    Around Sky

    Get Sky Sports

    Get More from Sky Cinema