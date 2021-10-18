Ange Postecoglou: Celtic boss vows to continue attacking approach against Ferencvaros

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou insisted his attacking approach would not change ahead of Tuesday's Europa League tie against Ferencvaros.

Celtic have lost both of their opening group matches, conceding four goals in each game including a 4-0 home reverse against Bayer Leverkusen in their last European outing.

Ferencvaros have also lost their first two matches but were victorious on their last visit to Celtic Park in August 2020 when a 2-1 win eliminated their hosts from Champions League qualifying.

When asked if he would change his tactical approach, Postecoglou replied: "It's not a matter of changing things, it's just part of the learning process and the evolution of the team.

"From my perspective, there was enough positive signs in both of those performances to continue what we are doing.

"Part of the challenge of playing quality teams is, can you cause them problems?

"It's easy to set out a team to stop the opposition but if you really want to make an impact in Europe you have got to be able to hurt opposition teams yourself and I thought we showed that in both games."

Celtic will have Adam Montgomery available for Tuesday's game after he dropped out of Saturday's match against Motherwell with a knock.

"We have a clean bill of health from the weekend, everyone got through the game okay," said Postecoglou.

"Coming back in, the only change will be young Adam Montgomery is available. He trained with the team yesterday and today and came through unscathed.

"He is ready to go and the rest will be very similar to the weekend."