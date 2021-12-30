Daizen Maeda: Celtic agree deal in principle to sign Japan striker on initial loan in January

Celtic have reached an agreement in principle to sign Japan striker Daizen Maeda on an initial loan deal.
The move would see the 24-year-old join in January with the Parkhead club then having the option of making the deal permanent in the summer.
Sky Sports News reported earlier this month the forward was one of Celtic's targets, with the club still considering moves for Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi.
Maeda - who has already worked under Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou at Yokohama F Marinos - finished last season as the joint top scorer in the J-League and featured in the division's best XI.
It would be Celtic's second signing from the J-League after bringing in striker Kyogo Furuhashi, who has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season, from Vissel Kobe.
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Torres, Aubameyang, Umtiti, Mbappe latest
- PDC World Darts Championship: Draw, Schedule & Results
- Ref Watch: Should Chelsea have had penalty?
- World Darts Championship LIVE! King, Soutar, Anderson & Wright headline
- Papers: PL clubs target Barca's Dembele on free transfer
- Man City's squad depth is the difference
- Can AJ become the world's No 1 heavyweight?
- Strict tattoo ban imposed on China's star footballers
- Celtic close in on deal to sign Maeda
- How the title race stands now...
Postecoglou aims to get January transfers in early
Postecoglou told Sky Sports News he wants January signings to be made as early as possible to allow incoming players time to integrate into the squad.
However, the Celtic manager added fans should not expect as many arrivals as they saw in the summer.
He said: "We are still with the intent of trying to bring them (signings) early and if we can and, from my perspective, it would be ideal if we can get them in from when we restart training and give them a lead into the second half of the year.
"I don't think I will ever go through another transfer period like I did when with the first one when we had to bring in 12, that was something unique I think.
"This time we can be a little more measured, we've been working on it a lot longer, so, I know what we want.
"It's still challenging, it's not a precise science, but hopefully we get the ones we want we get them in early."
Jackson: Kyogo has raised expectations
Speaking on Sky Sports News, former Celtic striker Darren Jackson said:
"If they are half as good as Kyogo then I think they'll be very happy. He's been a sensation since he arrived.
"The manager knows the market, he knows the players and he's very confident in bringing them in, but expectation levels from the fans will grow because of Kyogo.
"When you look at the bench it's not as strong as it should be. Trying to change things during a match has probably been quite difficult for the manager.
"Kyogo maybe does need a little rest but there's no way they can give him a rest, so it's very important they strengthen the squad in January."
Follow all the latest across Sky Sports
Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.