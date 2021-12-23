Celtic: Ange Postecoglou wants to bring potential January signings in as early as possible

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou wants to bring any potential January signings in as early as possible.

The Australian is aiming to move swiftly in the January transfer market in order to provide any incoming players with time to integrate into the squad and generate momentum ahead of the second half of the season.

"We are still with the intent of trying to bring them (signings) early and if we can and, from my perspective, it would be ideal if we can get them in from when we re-start training and give them a lead into the second half of the year."

Postecoglou spoke after Celtic's 0-0 draw with St. Mirren, which left his side six points behind league leaders Rangers at the midpoint of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership clash between St Mirren and Celtic

The Hoops have had injuries to defender Christopher Jullien and winger Karamoko Dembele, though Postecoglou hopes that confirmation of the Scottish Professional Football League's decision to bring the league winter break forward will bode well for his injured players.

"We've got a plan in place, obviously now we know there is some certainty around fixtures and when our first game back is, we will come up with a plan where hopefully we will get some of our guys who are injured back on the training field which would be great and also bring in a few ​(players​)."

Celtic won the Scottish League Cup on 19 December, beating Hibernian courtesy of a Kyogo Furuhashi double, to earn Postecoglou his first trophy with the club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says it was important for his side to match the fans' expectations and beat Hibernian to win the Scottish League Cup

Postecoglou anticipates the upcoming transfer window to be quieter than the previous summer, which saw the club bring in a multitude of players.

"I don't think I will ever go through another transfer period like I did when with the first one when we had to bring in 12, that was something unique I think.

"This time we can be a little more measured, we've been working on it a lot longer, so, I know what we want.

"It's still challenging, it's not a precise science, but hopefully we get the ones we want we get them in early."

Celtic appoint Michael Nicholson as chief executive

Celtic have announced the appointment of Michael Nicholson as the club's chief executive.

Nicholson had previously held the role of acting chief executive since early September and has been with the club since 2013.

Chris McKay, the club's finance director, will assume the role of chief financial officer.

Nicholson said: "As a Celtic supporter all my life, I will do everything I can to drive the club forward, working at all times in the best interests of Celtic.

"I look forward to working with Ange, the Board, our colleagues and supporters in order to advance as a club, proud of our traditions and dedicated to constant improvement."

Celtic chairman Ian Bankier said: "We are delighted to confirm this appointment. Michael is well known and highly respected across football domestically and internationally. He has the ability and experience to take Celtic forward positively and achieve great results.

"The appointments of Michael and Chris bring important continuity. They have been close to Ange since his arrival as football manager in the summer, and since then they have supported him brilliantly and will continue to do so as we further develop our football operations."