Paul McGinn: Hibernian defender receives SFA disciplinary charge for criticising League Cup final referee John Beaton

Hibernian defender Paul McGinn has been issued with a Scottish Football Association disciplinary charge following criticism of League Cup final referee John Beaton.
McGinn branded Beaton's actions around Celtic's winning goal at Hampden Park as "inept".
The Hibs player claimed he and his team-mates were anticipating a substitution before Tom Rogic was allowed to take a quick free-kick which set Kyogo Furuhashi away to seal a 2-1 victory for Ange Postecoglou's side.
- Report: Kyogo Furuhashi inspires Celtic to Scottish League Cup glory
- Maloney appointed Hibernian manager
McGinn has been accused of breaching rules which prohibit those in football from criticising match officials in a way which indicates "bias or incompetence" or "impinge on their character".
"It's not a foul and then the fourth official is holding the board," he said after the game. "I think Jamie Murphy could stand over the ball, as you do, but he steps away from it, to assume 'sub'.
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Martial, Haidara, Gomez latest
- PDC World Darts Championship: Draw, Schedule & Results
- Conte: Spurs considering appeal over European exit
- Tuchel drafts in U23s ahead of Brentford clash - 'we have to protect players'
- Premier League signing of the season so far?
- Latifi reveals death threats since impacting F1 finale
- Teams getting punished for ref errors - Liverpool assistant
- Man Utd players return to training after Covid outbreak
- Neville: Robertson and Trent - the best PL full-backs ever?
- Martial keen on Sevilla move ahead of planned talks with Rangnick
"No control over the situation, (Beaton) just lets it happen, and the goal goes in. I don't know if you see me running to him straight away and get myself booked. But it's just inept.
"Even 90 seconds later, Celtic are going to make a sub and (Anthony) Ralston takes a quick throw-in, and he whistles it back for the sub to happen.
"I ran to him and just said 'What's going on? There is no way we would have got that the other way. No way.' That's why I got booked."
McGinn faces a hearing on January 13.