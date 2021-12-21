Coronavirus: Old Firm clash at Celtic Park set to be limited to 500 fans after Scottish government announcement

The second Old Firm clash of the season on January 2 could be played in front of just 500 fans after the Scottish government announced new restrictions in a bid to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that all outdoor events in the country will be hit by the new restrictions which will limit attendances to 500 spectators from Boxing Day for three weeks.

Sturgeon revealed the new measures in parliament on Tuesday, which will also call for one-metre physical distancing to be in place between those who attend any outdoor event during that time.

Image: The second Old Firm clash of the season is set to take place on January 2

That means that the Premiership fixture schedule on Boxing Day and December 29 will be affected, while the Old Firm clash at Celtic Park and Edinburgh derby at Easter Road on January 3 will be played in near-empty stadiums, as it stands.

The Union Rugby Championship match between Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh, set to take place at Scotstoun Stadium on December 27, will also be impacted - so too the reverse fixture of the 1872 Cup on January 2.

The move follows a similar announcement from the Welsh government which revealed a total shutdown on spectators attending sporting events earlier on Tuesday.

Sturgeon said: "This will of course make sports matches, including football, effectively spectator-free over this three-week period.

Image: Sturgeon: 'I know how disappointing this will be for those looking forward to these events'

"And it will also mean that large-scale Hogmanay celebrations, including that planned here in our capital city, will not proceed.

"I know how disappointing this will be for those looking forward to these events, and for the organisers of them."

Before the measures come into place, three midweek football games are set to go ahead in the Premiership in front of potential capacity crowds on Wednesday - St Johnstone vs Ross County; Hibs vs Aberdeen; St Mirren vs Celtic.

All clubs in the Scottish Professional Football League are now testing all players and staff daily to help slow numbers rising.

Latest figures show 5,242 more people have tested positive for Covid-19.