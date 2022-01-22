Old Firm: Celtic without Daizen Maeda for Rangers match after Japan call-up leaving Hoops short on strikers for Glasgow derby

Celtic will be without Daizen Maeda for the Old Firm game against Rangers on February 2, live on Sky Sports.

Maeda has been called up by Japan, who play Saudi Arabia in a World Cup qualifier a day before the league match against Celtic's Glasgow rivals. They also play China on January 27 - with both games at home.

It means Maeda will also be unavailable for league matches against Hearts and Dundee beforehand, leaving Giorgos Giakoumakis as Celtic's only fit and available striker for this period.

Kyogo Furuhashi's hamstring injury has seen him omitted from the latest Japan squad, but he is unlikely to return to fitness for the match against Rangers.

"We are still sort of working through that but suffice to say it's not going to be a quick return," Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou said on Friday.

"I'm reluctant to put any timeframe on it, just for the player himself. I think it's unfair that I do that, but we are still looking at a number of weeks at the moment."

The Old Firm game was initially scheduled for January 2 but, after Scottish clubs voted to bring forward the winter break, the fixture was rearranged.

Image: Tom Rogic will miss three Celtic games after being called up by Australia

Tom Rogic is also out for Celtic during this period, as he has been called up by Australia for World Cup qualifiers against Vietnam and Oman.

"I'm not disappointed, he's seen selected for his national team because he's a hell of a player and I'd be disappointed if he wasn't selected for his national team," said Postecoglou, the former Australia boss.

"Tom's been an outstanding servant for this football club and he's been an outstanding servant for his national team and he wants them to go to their fourth consecutive World Cup.

Image: Yosuke Ideguchi, and Hatate have not been called up by Japan and are available

"On form he's arguably been the best player in the competition here and I want to see him do well for the national team, not just because it's Australia."

But Celtic will be able to call on their other Japanese players, Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi, who have not been selected by their national team.

Meanwhile, Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, who has been recalled by Colombia, will be a notable absence for the Gers.