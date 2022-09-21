Ange Postecoglou: Celtic boss dismisses links to Leicester

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has insisted he is "living the dream" as he distanced himself from rumoured interest from the Premier League.

The Australian was linked with the Brighton job before Roberto De Zerbi was appointed and recent reports have suggested he is being lined up as a potential replacement for Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City.

Postecoglou is back in his homeland to promote November's Sydney Super Cup after Celtic headed into the international break with a 2-0 defeat at St Mirren.

He told Fox Sports Australia he is already at a massive club and that talk of a move to Leicester wasn't in his thinking.

"It's not really on my radar (Leicester interest)," he said.

"It's a bit like our players, I keep saying to them that if they do what they do well, all this other stuff takes care of itself, whatever their ambitions or my ambitions may be.

"My ambition's always been the same wherever I've been, to be as successful as I can.

"I've charted a course that's got me to where I am today, I've just tried to do it to the best of my ability and opportunities arise from there.

"I'm living the dream, I'm enjoying every minute of it, and I'm determined to bring as much success as I can to it while I'm here."

'Success will always attract attention'

Image: Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou won the Scottish Premiership in his first season

Postecoglou is hot properly after a whirlwind first season at Celtic saw him win the Scottish Premiership and secure their return to the Champions League.

"Anyone who has followed my career knows I'm pretty big on playing the game a certain way and I've tried to do that wherever I've been," he said.

"I've always tried to play football in a manner that I think excites supporters and brings success to the football club.

"Everywhere I've been the question has always been 'will it work at the next level?' and what I've tried to prove is that it does and it will.

"I'm at a really massive football club at the moment.

"We play in front of 60,000 people, we get the chance to win trophies and we're in the Champions League. It's a massive football club.

"I know that the success I have there and hopefully when I play the football that I want, I'm proud it will get noticed everywhere."