Celtic vs Rangers: Ange Postecoglou's side stronger than Old Firm rivals in every department, says Andy Walker

Andy Walker believes Celtic are stronger than Rangers in every department with this weekend's Old Firm clash a win or bust situation for Michael Beale.

Ange Postecoglou's side have a comfortable nine-point lead over their rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership with just eight games left to play.

Rangers know they must claim a first league win at Celtic Park in five attempts if they are to keep their slim title hopes alive, with the sides still to play each other again at Ibrox after the top-six split.

Andy Walker though believes Michael Beale is facing an uphill battle.

Rangers weaker than last season

It's win or bust for Michael Beale.

When Steven Gerrard won that title it was by 25 points and Celtic were really struggling.

I think what you asked of Ange Postecoglou in a short space of time was to put together a team that will beat Rangers and win a trophy.

He didn't just do that, he went on and won the title after being behind and he also won the League Cup.

The only hiccup Celtic have had in Ange Postecoglou's time is that semi-final defeat to Rangers last season at Hampden That Rangers team is a better team than the one I'm looking at now.

It had Joe Aribo who was a huge player for them, Calvin Bassey was also part of that and this was a Rangers team that had a tremendous run to the Europa League final.

Michael Beale has only had one transfer window and he's made some changes to the team, but he needs to make more. I think Celtic are stronger in pretty much every department.

Postecoglou has set a high bar

The reason Rangers made a change was because the supporters weren't happy with the product that they were seeing.

To be fair to Giovanni van Bronckhorst, he got them a Scottish Cup and he got them qualification for the Champions League. That money was absolutely essential.

There is a tall order here for Michael Beale and look what he's done already, he hasn't lost a game other than Celtic in the League Cup final.

The only points he's dropped in the league have been against Celtic at Ibrox when they were 2-1 ahead and I think Celtic deservedly got an equaliser.

He has to come up with something that's a bit different, something that the Rangers fans can hang onto.

You know what it's like in Glasgow, if you're second you're last. I think what we've seen is an improvement in Rangers and Michael Beale absolutely needs at least one more transfer window where he needs a lot of success.

You'll always be compared to Celtic, look at what Ange Postecoglou has done in the transfer market, pretty much every signing he's brought through has proved to be an outstanding success. That's the very high bar he has set.

Lack of away fans diminishes Old Firm spectacle

It's a huge disappointment to me as someone who played in this game that we're not seeing any away supporters.

Both clubs seem determined to dilute and diminish the rivalry that exists between the two.

It's a great pity because it's a fabulous occasion for any player to be a part of.

