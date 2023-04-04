Celtic vs Rangers: Who should start the Scottish Premiership Old Firm clash?

Celtic and Rangers go head to head for the fourth time this season on Saturday but who should start for each team at Parkhead?

Ange Postecoglou's side won the first league meeting between the clubs - 4-0 at Celtic Park - before a 2-2 draw at Ibrox followed in January in Michael Beale's first Old Firm as Rangers boss.

The following month, Celtic reclaimed the bragging rights as Kyogo Furuhashi's double saw them retain the Scottish League Cup with a 2-1 victory over their rivals at Hampden Park.

This time around, anything other than a defeat would all but seal another piece of silverware for Celtic who have a nine-point advantage in the Scottish Premiership with just eight games to go.

Both managers face some key selection issues - but who would you pick for you team to start in Glasgow's East End?

Pick your Celtic starting XI

Image: Will Reo Hatate and Aaron Mooy recover from injury for Saturday's match?

The fitness of Reo Hatate and Aaron Mooy will be on Celtic fans' minds this week as both midfielders bid to return to action for this derby.

In defence, Greg Taylor was forced off in Sunday's win at Ross County - giving Postecoglou another big decision to make for Saturday's match.

At the other end of the pitch, Kyogo scored both goals in Celtic's League Cup win and is expected to start - but Hyeon-Gyu Oh has shown glimpses of what he can do in the final third and could taste his first league derby.

Use the team selector below and share your selection on Twitter @ScotlandSky.

Pick your Rangers starting XI

Image: Will Nicolas Raskin (left) be fit to play alongside Todd Cantwell for Rangers on Saturday?

The big question for Rangers fans is will Nicolas Raskin be fit for the trip to Celtic Park?

He missed Rangers' last game before the international break at Motherwell and was not fit enough to return on Saturday at Ibrox as Beale's side won 2-0 against Dundee United.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of Saturday's crucial Scottish Premiership meeting between Celtic and Rangers - live on Sky Sports - Kris Boyd assesses where the game could be won or lost

While there may be no changes in the back line, who of Raskin, Malik Tillman, Todd Cantwell, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram, Scott Arfield and Glen Kamara will get the nod in those midfield areas?

At the top end of the pitch, Sky Sports pundit and former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd believes Beale should play a false No 9, rather than Alfredo Morelos or Antonio Colak - but how would you line-up against the Celtic defence?

Use the team selector below and share your selection on Twitter @ScotlandSky

