Ange Postecoglou: Celtic will have to earn title at Hearts as hosts won't 'roll out the red carpet'

Ange Postecoglou is telling his Celtic players to earn a title win at Hearts, insisting the hosts will not "roll out the red carpet" for them on Sunday.

Celtic are currently 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership and only need a victory at Tynecastle Park, live on Sky Sports, to secure back-to-back honours.

It would also take them to one game from a domestic treble, with Inverness Caley Thistle awaiting them in the Scottish Cup final on June 3.

Postecoglou wants his players to savour the occasion, but not get caught up in the hype.

"Sometimes when it goes to the line and you're relying on other results, it can get a bit tricky, but we know the outcome is in our hands," he told Sky Sports News.

"The process stays the same but they're human beings and they know what's on the line so it tends to go to them being excited about the prospect of achieving what we're on the doorstep of doing.

"My words and the way we work are more about making sure that within that context, we want them excited, but understanding that there are some core principles we need to bring to the game.

"It's going to be a tough game, with the split every game has meaning and Hearts aren't going to roll out the red carpet for us.

"They're going to try and make it tough for us and it's the way you want to win it, you want to earn it."

Carter-Vickers will be ready for new season

Image: Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has undergone knee surgery

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has undergone knee surgery after helping the team to a 1-0 win over Rangers to reach the Scottish Cup final.

Some reports suggested he could miss the start of next season, but Postecoglou has dismissed any of those fears.

"He's had the surgery, he's on his way back and it went really well and he'll be alright for the start of the season, I'm sure.

"It's a great boost. He was really keen to play up until last weekend.

Image: Carter-Vickers scored against Hearts in the Scottish Cup

"He knew how important that was in the context of our season and he's a very important part of our set-up and our team.

"He's been carrying that injury for quite a while and at the same time, he's never used it as an excuse for a performance.

"He's just got on with things and been outstanding. It's good for him because now he knows he can get himself ready for pre-season and ready to go for next year, knowing he's contributed significantly to what's happened this year."

