Daizen Maeda: Celtic forward faces six weeks out with knee injury suffered in defeat at Atletico Madrid

Celtic forward Daizen Maeda faces six weeks out after suffering a knee injury in the challenge that earned him a red card against Atletico Madrid.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said: "Daizen will probably be up to six weeks out with the injury from the challenge. He has strained his medial knee ligament.



"If he was in stronger in the challenge he probably wouldn't have had the injury. The clash of feet has just opened up the knee ligament.

"It's a big shame for us because he has been brilliant for me since I came here."

