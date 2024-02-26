Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers urged to apologise for 'good girl' remark

Brendan Rodgers said 'good girl' to a BBC reporter at the end of an interview following Celtic's 3-1 win at Motherwell; campaigners at For Women Scotland have accused him of "casual sexism"

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been accused of "casual sexism"

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been urged to apologise after calling a female reporter a "good girl" in an interview.

The remark came at the end of a frosty exchange with the BBC reporter after Celtic's dramatic 3-1 win at Motherwell on Sunday.

Campaigners at For Women Scotland have accused him of "casual sexism" and are urging him to apologise to the reporter.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic came from behind to beat Motherwell at Fir Park

Reflecting on the Scottish Premiership title race, Rodgers had told the interviewer "the story has already been written about this group, but we will write our own story."

Rodgers appeared unhappy with her questioning and said: "No, you know exactly what I mean."

When pushed again, Rodgers appeared to end the interview by adding "done, good girl, well done."

Campaigners at For Women Scotland responded: "Rodgers owes the reporter an apology."

Sky Sports News understands the reporter, who has a long career in sports broadcasting, is unfazed by his comment and did not take offence.

Celtic and the BBC have declined to comment.