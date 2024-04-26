Daizen Maeda: Celtic winger expected to return before end of season

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is hopeful Daizen Maeda will return to action before the end of the season.

It was feared the Japanese winger would miss the Hoops' title run-in and Scottish Cup final after suffering a hamstring injury in recent weeks.

He missed their league win against St Mirren and their dramatic penalty shoot-out victory against Aberdeen in the semi-final last weekend.

But ahead of Sunday's game at Dundee, live on Sky, Rodgers revealed his recovery has been faster than expected.

"Initially we were thinking it might have been his season over, but he's been out on the pitch," he told Sky Sports News.

"He won't be ready for this weekend, but we have a feeling we will see him at some point before the end of the season which is great news for us.

"He'll finish off doing his rehabilitation at the beginning of next week out on the grass with the medical team and then we'll assess it from there.

"It would be a massive boost for us because he hasn't missed that much so fitness-wise he won't have lost a great deal even though he is a machine physically.

"Someone like him provides us with a great intensity in the game and obviously that inspires others."

Celtic are three points clear of Rangers with five games left to play, including an Old Firm clash live on Sky on May 11.

The manager is confident his players will rise to the challenge of securing another league title.

"This period in the season, it's always been said that Celtic get their trophy heads on," added the manager.

"That's about concentration and mentality and bringing a performance level to the games.

"That's something that's been consistently done here over a period of time, and what I would expect likewise in these remaining games."

