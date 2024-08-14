Adam Idah transfer: Celtic sign striker from Norwich in £9.5m deal

Celtic have completed the signing of striker Adam Idah from Norwich City in a deal worth up to £9.5m.

The 23-year-old has signed a five-year contract at the Scottish Premiership champions following a successful loan spell last season.

Idah temporarily joined Brendan Rodgers's side in February and scored nine goals in 19 games - including their Scottish Cup final winner against Rangers - as Celtic added to their league title success.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch all of Adam Idah's goals for Celtic in the Scottish Premiership last season

Speaking to Celtic TV after joining the Scottish champions, Idah said: "I think everyone knew where I wanted to be. It's amazing for me and I'm delighted to be back.

"Within the first couple of days of being here when I came on loan first time, I wanted to play for Celtic.

"It was amazing to get all of those goals and to be in with the boys and to see these amazing fans week in, week out was unbelievable.

"I've never experienced anything like it and I'm just so happy to be back.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I always wanted to play for Celtic and obviously last season was amazing. To come here now and be fully a part of the team and a part of this club is amazing to me.

"Everyone back home, all my family and friends, they all wanted me to come back to Celtic, myself included, so it's massive and I'm just so happy to be here."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers added: "We are delighted to welcome Adam back to Celtic on a permanent basis and we are so pleased that he has agreed this new five-year contract with the club.

"The club has done brilliantly to secure this long-term deal. We are investing in a player of real quality who will be crucial for us over the next few years.

"He is a player who already has given us so much, performing fantastically for us on loan and really delivering for the club and our fans last season.

"He played a pivotal role in our success last year and I know he can be hugely important for us again.'

"Adam has fantastic attributes and he is a dynamic, hungry, committed player who can make a real difference.

"Really importantly, Adam feels at home at Celtic, he has a love and passion for the club and I know he will be giving everything to once again bring our fans success."

It is understood Celtic will pay Norwich a near-record fee of £8.5m to make the move permanant, with £1m worth of add-ons and a 15 per cent sell-on clause included in the deal.

Following lengthy negotiations, he becomes the fourth arrival this summer at Celtic with Paulo Bernardo also returning after his successful loan, plus goalkeepers Viljami Sinisalo and Kasper Schmeichel joining.

Scottish Premiership & SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - From 2024/25 up to 60 Scottish Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke X page @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the Scottish Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with action from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, EFL, and more.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Scottish Premiership, Premier League, EFL, F1 and so much more.

Find out more here...