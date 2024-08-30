Celtic transfers: Arne Engels, Auston Trusty and Luke McCowan join on deadline day

Celtic have completed the record signing of Arne Engels from Augsburg, with defender Auston Trusty and midfielder Luke McCowan also joining on deadline day.

Engels, who scored three goals and had two assists in 33 appearances last season, has joined the Hoops on a four-year deal worth £11m and is viewed as a replacement for Matt O'Riley following his move to Brighton.

Sky in Germany understands Augsburg have inserted a 20 per cent sell-on clause into the deal.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said: "We are delighted to bring Arne to Celtic. He is an exciting young player of real quality who has already made his mark at a really high level in the Bundesliga.

"He has a wide range of attributes which will allow him to play a number of positions in midfield, so we feel he is an excellent acquisition for the Club. I think Arne's style of play, his energy and his technical ability really will suit our game model.

"While Celtic will always be our priority, it is fantastic too that Arne is now receiving full international recognition within a top Belgian squad, something he is very deserving of."

Trusty: Celtic a historic club

Trusty, who can play at left-back and centre-back, has signed a five-year contract with the Scottish Premiership champions.

The 26-year-old began his career in the MLS with Philadelphia Union and Colorado Rapids before joining Birmingham City on loan.

He joined Sheffield United in 2023, making 32 Premier League appearances last season.

"I feel ecstatic. It's just such an historic and amazing club, and it's a club I've known about since I was a little kid," Trusty said.



"Growing up in Philadelphia, football wasn't such a popular sport but I knew Celtic, I knew who Celtic were. It's a dream come true to join this club and such a massive organisation.



"The manager told me to be the best that I can be, that's off the pitch, as a team-mate and everything on the pitch.

"He said that he believes in me and believes in everything I can do, it's up to me and he'll provide me with the environment where I can thrive.

"I'm looking forward to meeting all the guys as well. From what I've heard it's a great environment around the club too so I'm looking forward to it."

McCowan 'a very positive addition'

Luke McCowan was Celtic's final deadline day signing as he made a £1m move from Dundee, agreeing a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old, who scored in the Dens Park side's Premiership opener at Dundee United, found the net 10 times in 40 appearances last season.

Brendan Rodgers added: "We are really happy to welcome Luke to Celtic.



"He is a player with great ability, energy and commitment and we are sure he will be a very positive addition to our squad."

