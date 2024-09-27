Cameron Carter-Vickers: Celtic defender Champions League doubt with toe injury

Cameron Carter-Vickers will miss Celtic's trip to St Johnstone, with manager Brendan Rodgers unsure if he will be fit to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The defender missed the Hoops' League Cup win against Falkirk and was absent from their final training session before Saturday's Premiership game in Perth.

It is unclear how long the USA international will be out of action for, with Celtic due to travel to Germany for their next European clash on October 1.

"He'll miss tomorrow. He's just got a pain in his big toe in the joint there," Rodgers said.

"We'll just have to look at it in each sort of game really. He's been playing with it for a little while but we've got to try and manage it now because he was in pain in the Bratislava game.

"Hopefully it will settle down quite quickly and we'll see where it's at for Tuesday.

"It's difficult to tell. The concentration is on this game, really, and then we'll see where he's at over Sunday and Monday."

Image: Carter-Vickers played through the pain against Slovan Bratislava

Rodgers does not believe the injury will require any major treatment.

"It's not that, it's just the tolerance of pain," he added. "He'd gone through a lot and pushed him through a lot, but it's not getting any better and he was having to go through too much pain really.

"He's a tough character, Cam, but we just felt that it's obviously one of those ones that with rest it will self-correct.

"But there comes a point where you could just see he wasn't quite at the level that he would want to be at and I would want him to be at, and when it's at that point you want to take him out and let him recover."

Image: Alistair Johnston is available for Celtic's game at St Johnstone

Fellow defender Alistair Johnston is available after also missing their victory against the Bairns which set up a League Cup semi-final against Aberdeen.

"It's great [he's back]," Rodgers said.

"The Falkirk game gave us a chance to recover one or two of the players that had little niggles, like I said before the game.

"It was an opportunity for other players to come in but, yeah, he's trained all week and been good."

