James Forrest: Celtic winger on verge of becoming club's most decorated player | 'It's incredible'
James Forrest is on the verge of becoming Celtic's most decorated player; he has won 25 major honours since making his debut in 2010; the 33-year-old has scored 108 goals in 522 appearances; watch Dundee United vs Celtic live on Sky on Saturday from 11.30am (kick-off 12.30pm)
Thursday 24 April 2025 12:20, UK
James Forrest will become Celtic's most decorated player when they clinch the Scottish Premiership title, with the winger aiming for more "incredible" moments with the club.
The 33-year-old has won 25 major honours with the Hoops since making his debut in 2010 and will move ahead of Lisbon Lion Bobby Lennox if he helps win one more trophy for his boyhood club.
Forrest scored in his first game for Celtic against Motherwell before going on to net 108 times in 522 appearances.
"It's something when you're coming through that you don't think about," he told Sky Sports News.
"Sometimes people try and ask you what's your favourite but there have been that many good ones over the years.
"You want to make it into the first team, you want to play as many games as you can and win trophies and be part of such a successful team.
"It's a team game, but personal accolades are nice as well. It's just been a small part of the success over the years with Celtic.
"You see all the names there and the amount of great players that have played for this club, it's unbelievable."
The Scotland international has played under Neil Lennon, Ronny Deila, Ange Postecoglou and Brendan Rodgers during his 15 seasons and insists he is not thinking about hanging up his boots just yet.
"I've played here so many times and I'm still enjoying it as much as ever. I'm just going to keep working hard to be here as long as I can," he added.
"I'm not really one for over my career to think I want to do this or I want to do that. I just try and enjoy every day in the moment.
"The amount of highs that I've had over the years has been incredible. I just want to keep working hard to hopefully get a few more of them to come."
Forrest returned to action last month after picking up an injury in Celtic's League Cup final win against Rangers in December and he is hoping to find the net to achieve another milestone of scoring in 16 different seasons.
"It's one that I and a few people have recently been talking about," he said.
"In my position, that's what I want to do. Hopefully, I can score in the next couple of games.
"I think any footballer that you speak to will tell you that the worst bit is being injured.
"I had a bad injury so I was out for a while but I think it's great to have such a good team and staff around you as well to get you through that.
"I've been really enjoying the last four games, being back involved and just looking to finish the season strong and help the team as much as possible."
*James Forrest was speaking to Sky Sports News as 200 children got the chance to meet some of their Celtic heroes.
Randomly selected members of the Young Hoops Club were at an event with Daizen Maeda, Forrest, Luke McCowan and Paulo Bernardo.