Scottish Premiership: Celtic on brink of title, St Johnstone bottom - what awaits during post-split fixtures

There are five games to go as the post-split fixtures take centre stage in the Scottish Premiership - and there is plenty to be decided...

Celtic are on the brink of winning the title again and Hibernian are in pole position to secure one of the final European spots, while St Johnstone have work to do if they are to catch Dundee and avoid automatic relegation.

Between now and May 18, there will be plenty of twists and turns, so here is a look at the key talking points...

When could the title be won?

Image: Celtic are on the brink of winning a fourth consecutive Scottish Premiership title

Brendan Rodgers' side need just one point to clinch their 55th top-flight title and could get over the line on Saturday when Celtic visit Dundee United at 12.30pm in the first post-split fixture, with the match live on Sky Sports.

Should top spot be confirmed, the players will get their hands on the trophy on May 17 when Celtic host St Mirren - live on Sky Sports.

However, should they lose at Tannadice Park and Rangers beat St Mirren later that afternoon, the Hoops could get over the line at Ibrox when they visit Rangers in the final Old Firm clash of the season on May 4 - also live on Sky Sports.

The Hoops are on course for a sixth domestic treble in nine seasons, having already won the League Cup this season, while Aberdeen await in the Scottish Cup final next month.

What about the battle for Europe?

Image: David Gray's Hibs lead the race for third after extending their unbeaten league run to 17 games

There are five European spots up for grabs, with league-winners-in-waiting Celtic entering the Champions League play-off round phase. Rangers look set to finish second and would go into the second qualifying round of that competition.

That leaves the Europa League and Conference League places. Hibernian, Dundee United and Aberdeen are all in a race for third spot, while St Mirren also have a chance of catching those above them.

It is David Gray's Hibs who lead the way, sitting three points clear of Dundee United and Aberdeen following their 17-game unbeaten run that has seen them rise from bottom spot in November to third.

Whoever finishes third will enter the Europa League at the second qualifying round, with fourth place securing a second-qualifying-round spot in the Conference League. The Scottish Cup winner will also claim European football with a play-off place for the Europa League.

Image: Dundee United and Aberdeen will meet again on the final weekend of the season

However, should the Premiership winners also lift the Scottish Cup, that Europa League play-off spot goes to the team that is third, with fourth getting a Europa League qualifier spot, and fifth being awarded European football too via the Conference League qualifiers.

Key fixtures in the relegation battle

Image: St Johnstone and Dundee are in the bottom two heading into the post-split fixtures

Motherwell and Hearts will hope to pick up early points to avoid being dragged into the battle for safety. Having missed out on the top six, the Fir Park club are five points clear of 11th, and Hearts are one further ahead.

However, it is Kilmarnock and Ross County who are in more immediate danger as they find themselves one point ahead of Dundee, who are in the relegation play-off spot, while St Johnstone are five points further adrift at the foot of the table.

Bottom club St Johnstone will have home advantage when facing the three clubs closest to them, with Kilmarnock heading to McDiarmid Park on May 3, followed by Ross County on May 10 and Dundee on May 18.

Dundee take on their nearest rivals in their final three matches, with Kilmarnock away on May 10, Ross County at home on May 14 and that match away to St Johnstone on the final day.

Following consecutive relegation play-off spot finishes, Ross County start away to Kilmarnock before facing Hearts and then trips to St Johnstone on May 10 and Dundee on May 14. Don Cowie's side end their season at home to Motherwell.

As for Derek McInnes' Kilmarnock - who have just one win in seven - they are at home to Ross County on April 26, before those games on the road at St Johnstone on May 3 and Dundee on May 10. A visit to Fir Park and a home tie against Hearts ends their season.

Scottish Premiership live on Sky Sports

April 26: Dundee United vs Celtic - kick-off 12.30pm

May 4: Rangers vs Celtic - kick-off 12pm

May 11: Rangers vs Aberdeen - kick-off 12pm

May 17: Celtic vs St Mirren - kick-off 12.30pm

Chris Eubank vs Conor Benn will be live on Saturday April 26 on Sky Sports Box Office. Book now!