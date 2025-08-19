Celtic: Brendan Rodgers coy on 'brilliant' Jamie Vardy | Callum McGregor: We need quality over quantity

Brendan Rodgers refused to be drawn on reports he could be reunited with striker Jamie Vardy at Celtic.

Vardy is a free agent after leaving Leicester at the end of last season and reports on Monday claimed that 38-year-old striker had his heart set on a move to Celtic.

Sky Sports News understands there has been no contact between Celtic and Vardy at this stage.

"Listen, I would not speak about any individual player," said Rodgers said.

"Of course I worked really well with Jamie, he was brilliant for me in my time at Leicester. But there's been so many names floated about. I wouldn't disclose either way."

The transfer window closes on September 1, with Hoops fans frustrated by the lack of new signings while some players could also still leave Parkhead.

"There's so much noise, especially as it ramps up towards the end," the Northern Irishman added.

"I've been in enough changing rooms to know how stability can be lost in this moment, because some players will be thinking, are they staying, are they going?

Image: Jahmai Simpson-Pusey has joined Celtic on loan from Man City

"But in the midst of that, you've got really important games.

"I've already mentioned this to players a number of weeks back, and respecting and acknowledging that it is a difficult part of the season.

"However, the money will be in your bank every month and it'll be from Celtic, whilst you need to perform so you don't need to worry about anything else.

"I respect and acknowledge that it can be tough, especially, are you going to be here or are you not?

"But Celtic pay your wages, and while they do, you focus on doing the very best you can for Celtic."

'Quality over quantity'

Image: It's about quality over quantity for Celtic captain Callum McGregor

Celtic captain Callum McGregor believes the club should only add new signings that will improve the squad.

"Everyone is impatient in football," he said.

"Everybody wants the next new shiny thing and that's just where we are. That's the way the world is and obviously we have to keep progressing.

"We have to keep bringing in quality and that's the one thing I will say is we have to add quality.

"We don't just want to add numbers for the sake of it because we're getting close to the window and you think 'we need bodies, we need bodies'.

Image: Benjamin Nygren has joined Celtic this summer with Kieran Tierney returning to the club

"We need quality players and the guys that are here, the guys that have done really good work in the last 12 months, we have to trust them as well.

"We have to trust the team. The team are in good momentum, got some good results last year in the Champions League.

"We've started well so we have to trust the team that's there to go and do the job as well and of course like everyone we want quality players to come in and add to that and help."

