Steven Gerrard says he'll fight to keep Alfredo Morelos at Rangers

Alfredo Morelos scores Rangers' second goal in their 3-0 win over Livingston at Ibrox

Steven Gerrard admits he's willing to fall out with people at Rangers to keep striker Alfredo Morelos at the club after his goal in their 3-0 Scottish Premiership win over Livingston.

The Colombian started on the bench with Thursday's Europa League tie at home to Villarreal in mind but came on to spark the Ibrox side to life and ensure they now sit second in the table.

Morelos now has 16 goals this season - two short of his total for all of last season - and has scored in nine of his last 12 matches, netting 10 times in that sequence.

Gerrard appreciates there could be interest in the forward - previously the subject of a multi-million-pound bid from China - when the transfer window opens in January.

The Rangers manager said: "There is no doubt he is going to shatter what he got last season because we are creating chances.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he's willing to fall out with people in order to keep Morelos at Ibrox

"He is happy, he is enjoying his work. I'm told by people who have been around a long time it's the happiest he has looked. He recently signed a new deal. He has just got to keep going.

"I'll fight tooth and nail to keep him here as long as possible. I will fall out with people to keep him here, that's how much I like him.

"I love him and respect him. I also understand every player has his price but from day one I have told you I love him, and that hasn't changed.

"It has grown, it is getting more. I want to keep him here as long as possible because he makes my job a lot easier."

One negative for Morelos was a 13th yellow card of the season which will now rule him out of Rangers' trip to bottom side Dundee on December 9.

Morelos now has 16 goals for the season, just two short of his total of 18 for the whole of last term

The 22-year-old appeared to be cautioned for dissent after referee Nick Walsh tried to speak to him following a clash with Livingston defender Alan Lithgow.

Gerrard added: "No complaints, he will miss Dundee away now. The key thing for us is to keep him healthy and try to avoid these yellow cards. I need to share some of that blame as well.

"I'm asking him to be in people's faces, I'm asking him to be aggressive and press and not stop short and really do what other centre-forwards do to our defenders.

"His performance for 30 minutes was superb and we have just got to enjoy him. He's a top player."