Steven Gerrard says Rangers won't seek 'major' transfers in January

Major January transfer dealings will not be on the agenda when Rangers manager Steven Gerrard meets chairman Dave King in the coming days.

The pair will meet up when King returns to Scotland for Rangers' annual general meeting on Tuesday, but Gerrard completed the vast majority of his transfer business during the summer after making 14 signings.

Gerrard said: "I will be sitting down with the chairman but I always sit down with the chairman any time he's over. We sit down for dinner together and we catch up and reflect on where we are and what we think the future looks like.

"We've got a good relationship and I will be sitting down with him over the next few days and I'm really looking forward to sitting next to him at the AGM.

"We won't be doing anything major in January but if we identify a player that we feel can strengthen us for the final six months of the season, we will go and try and make that happen.

"But it might be a case where we don't sign anyone. There won't be a lot of activity. We did a lot in the summer, we are really happy with the squad at the moment, but the recruitment process here is we are always looking to grow and improve."

Gerrard's first concern is Saturday's Premiership encounter against Livingston, who inflicted a 1-0 defeat on Rangers less than two months ago.

The home side's celebrations sparked some tense scenes between both sets of players and Gerrard expects his squad to use that memory to fire them on at Ibrox on Saturday.

"As a footballer individually and also a team, like Rangers, you always have a point to prove," he said.

"It will be a full house again. We have performed really well at home, we have made it a bit of a fortress up to now and we want to continue to do that. We want to play on the front foot and be aggressive like we have done from day one.

"Livingston beat us fair and square in the first game. They celebrated after the game, and rightly so. It will be their biggest victory of the season, so we understand that.

"But from our point of view that frustration and that hurt should still be there if you've got anything about you."

Gerrard added: "I worry about Livingston, what they are going to do to us, how they are going to set up tactically, their strengths and weaknesses, how I feel they are going to cause us problems, what they have to offer on set-pieces for and against. That's my job.

"But if I was a Rangers player, I would certainly remember their celebrations at the end of the game."