Ryan Kent nearing Rangers return, says Steven Gerrard

Ryan Kent is not too far off returning says Steven Gerrard

Rangers winger Ryan Kent is only a couple of weeks away from a return to action, according to Steven Gerrard.

The 22-year-old, who is on loan from Liverpool, suffered a hamstring injury in training ahead of the Europa League defeat away to Spartak Moscow earlier this month.

He also missed the 7-1 win over Motherwell at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership.

Manager Gerrard told RangersTV: "The international break has come at a good time for Ryan Kent because he has had 10 days to two weeks without any games at a really important stage of a hamstring injury.

"He is probably now a couple of weeks away, hopefully, if everything keeps moving the way it has been, because he is doing really well. He is out on the pitch doing some jogging, so he progressing really well."

Borna Barisic is set to give Gerrard another boost

With 11 games coming up in the next month, Gerrard has also been buoyed by the progress being made by Borna Barisic.

The Croatian is nearing a return from the calf problem which has kept him on the sidelines since the end of September.

He last played in the 1-0 league defeat at Livingston on September 30.

Gerrard added: "Borna is very close. Whether he is available for the weekend we will make a decision in the next couple of days.

"But over the next two or three games Borna will be back in the squad."