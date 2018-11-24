Rangers 3-0 Livingston: Alfredo Morelos helps send Steven Gerrard's side second
Morelos provides spark off bench after Daniel Candeias opener
By PA Sport
Last Updated: 24/11/18 5:57pm
Alfredo Morelos was instrumental off the bench as Rangers moved second in the Scottish Premiership with a 3-0 victory over Livingston.
Daniel Candeias headed Rangers in front in the 20th minute at Ibrox but the visitors stayed in the game despite a lack of strike options.
However Morelos - who was rested from the start - scored his 16th goal of the season with seven minutes left before setting up Scott Arfield to seal a 3-0 victory in the 88th minute.
It was the visitors who threatened first when Alan Lithgow turned and shot against the outside of a post after Shaun Byrne had returned the ball following a half-cleared corner.
Rangers left-winger Glenn Middleton was seeing plenty of the ball and his cross created a double chance as Liam Kelly saved from Arfield and then Lithgow cleared the follow-up from Candeias off the line.
But the hosts went ahead after another brilliant delivery from Middleton, who whipped a corner into the near-post area and watched the unmarked Candeias beat Kelly to head in from four yards.
Steven Gerrard's side failed to build on the goal and conceded a series of set-pieces which gave the visitors hope of a leveller, Lithgow heading wide and Scott Pittman shooting over.
Kyle Lafferty spurned a great chance to double Rangers' lead just before the interval, hitting the side-netting, but Gerrard's side struggled to sustain pressure on Kelly's goal and gain a cushion.
Though Allan McGregor was kept busy, Morelos - on for Lafferty in the 62nd minute - finally removed any doubt about the result.
The Colombian collected a pass from James Tavernier before cutting inside Halkett and drilling home from 16 yards.
The striker was booked along with Lithgow following an off-the-ball clash but then turned provider by firing a ball from the byline which Arfield forced home at the near post.