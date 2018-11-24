Rangers 3-0 Livingston: Alfredo Morelos helps send Steven Gerrard's side second

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos celebrates after scoring against Livingston

Alfredo Morelos was instrumental off the bench as Rangers moved second in the Scottish Premiership with a 3-0 victory over Livingston.

Daniel Candeias headed Rangers in front in the 20th minute at Ibrox but the visitors stayed in the game despite a lack of strike options.

However Morelos - who was rested from the start - scored his 16th goal of the season with seven minutes left before setting up Scott Arfield to seal a 3-0 victory in the 88th minute.

It was the visitors who threatened first when Alan Lithgow turned and shot against the outside of a post after Shaun Byrne had returned the ball following a half-cleared corner.

Rangers left-winger Glenn Middleton was seeing plenty of the ball and his cross created a double chance as Liam Kelly saved from Arfield and then Lithgow cleared the follow-up from Candeias off the line.

Daniel Candeias celebrates after opening the scoring against Livingston

But the hosts went ahead after another brilliant delivery from Middleton, who whipped a corner into the near-post area and watched the unmarked Candeias beat Kelly to head in from four yards.

Steven Gerrard's side failed to build on the goal and conceded a series of set-pieces which gave the visitors hope of a leveller, Lithgow heading wide and Scott Pittman shooting over.

Kyle Lafferty spurned a great chance to double Rangers' lead just before the interval, hitting the side-netting, but Gerrard's side struggled to sustain pressure on Kelly's goal and gain a cushion.

Though Allan McGregor was kept busy, Morelos - on for Lafferty in the 62nd minute - finally removed any doubt about the result.

The Colombian collected a pass from James Tavernier before cutting inside Halkett and drilling home from 16 yards.

The striker was booked along with Lithgow following an off-the-ball clash but then turned provider by firing a ball from the byline which Arfield forced home at the near post.