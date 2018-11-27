Rangers likely to do business in January transfer window, says chairman Dave King

Rangers chairman Dave King is pleased with Steven Gerrard's progress

Rangers chairman Dave King expects the club to bring in new signings while also selling some players in the January transfer window.

Steven Gerrard overhauled the squad after taking as manager in the summer, bringing in 15 new players for a total cost of £10.2m, while letting 18 leave.

King says Rangers will be focused on adding quality rather than quantity and has the utmost faith in Gerrard's ability to identify players.

"I would be surprised if we do not do some business in the January transfer window but it will only be done if we can improve the overall quality of the squad and if the right player is available," King told the Rangers International Football Club's AGM on Tuesday.

"We are probably going to need to look at trimming the squad down, the manager recognises that.

"I would say Steven Gerrard is ahead of the game. Perhaps only one of the 15 players he has brought in hasn't worked out."

Steven Gerrard is turning around Rangers' fortunes

Rangers are performing well in Gerrard's first season and sit just two points behind leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table after 13 games.

The Gers host Villareal on Thursday in the Europa League, with all four teams in the Group G still in with a chance of progressing with two games remaining.

King knows the importance of success on the pitch to ensuring Rangers' long-term viability but he is pleased with the strides Gerrard is making.

"If you had said to me we would be playing Villarreal with a chance to go through I would absolutely have taken that," King said.

"Our business model requires us to get back to our historical success levels as it is the only sure way to create sustainable value for all shareholders.

"Success on the pitch meets the needs of the supporter shareholders while simultaneously improving the overall value of the club to the benefit of the passive shareholders.

"But, we cannot restore former glories without spending more than we earn for an appropriate period of time."