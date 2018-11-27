Rangers insist no U-turn on Celtic ticket allocation

Tickets for away supporters have been limited at Old Firm games

Rangers chairman Dave King insists he has "no intention" of reversing the decision to slash Celtic's ticket allocation at Ibrox.

Rangers announced in May the ticket allocation for all away fans would be cut to just 800, a move which resulted in Celtic doing similar when the pair met at Parkhead in September.

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell criticised Rangers' move and said the Parkhead club might not even take tickets for the game at Ibrox on December 29, but King remains unmoved.

"I can give you absolute certainty that this board has no intention of reversing this decision," he told the Rangers International Football Club's AGM on Tuesday morning.

Rangers Chairman Dave King says there will be no change in ticket policy

Rangers also responded to Police Scotland's claims that Celtic's lap of honour in September's derby incited a violent reaction from away supporters

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers hit back at the leaked police memo saying it was unfair "to put the responsibility of away supporters on to Celtic players".

However, Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson backed the police comments.

"Having seen the effects of what happened in September, players have a responsibility to be very careful about their reaction during and after games because every action can have a reaction," he said.

"We cannot have a repeat of that (scenes at the end of the match). Players have to be conscious of what they are doing and we have to hope we don't see a repeat of that - anywhere."