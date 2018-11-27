Steven Gerrard wants to stay at Rangers long-term

Steven Gerrard says he is fortunate to be Rangers manager

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard insists he is in it for the long haul at Ibrox after hailing the backing he has received from chairman Dave King.

The former Liverpool skipper was appointed on a four-year deal in the summer and has made an impressive start in his first year as manager.

His side can climb to the top of the Scottish Premiership on Sunday with victory over Hearts, while they remain in the hunt for the last 32 of the Europe League ahead of Thursday night's match against with Villarreal.

Gerrard insists all that would not be possible without the support of King, director of football Mark Allen, managing director Stewart Robertson and the rest of the Light Blues board.

And he says he is looking forward to a long partnership together.

Rangers moved up to second in the table following their 3-0 win against Livingston

Gerrard, speaking at the Rangers International Football Club's annual general meeting at the Clyde Auditorium in Glasgow, said: "I'd like to thank Dave for the support he's given me since day one and also the rest of the board.

"They've been really supportive to me and my staff and I'd like to thank Mark and Stewart, who I work with on a daily basis.

"Without the support behind myself and my coaching staff, we wouldn't have been able to have achieved what we have so far.

"I can assure everyone that we'll give every bit of time and effort we've got to continue moving the club forward on the pitch and we'll continue trying to attract the best players possible to help bring success back to this incredible club.

"I feel I'm in such a blessed position to be here as manager. I hope I stay here for a very long time and we share some really good times together."