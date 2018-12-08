James Tavernier keen for Rangers to bounce back at Dundee

0:42 James Tavernier wants an immediate response from the side against Dundee James Tavernier wants an immediate response from the side against Dundee

Rangers captain James Tavernier admits they are keen to return to form against Dundee on Sunday after losing at home to Aberdeen in midweek.

Steven Gerrard's side briefly topped the Scottish Premiership table after they defeated Hearts 2-1 at Tynecastle last weekend but they dropped behind Kilmarnock after the Dons beat them 1-0 at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

The games are coming thick and fast in December, however, and although he expects a difficult game at Dens Park - especially with former Gers striker Kenny Miller among the goals - Tavernier is hopeful they can rediscover their form in the Sky Live clash.

"We have the luxury of this month being so busy and [after] dropping points against Aberdeen, now we can get back to winning ways," he told Sky Sports News.

"I expect a tough game. Every time we have gone there it has been tough and they picked up a good result the other night (4-0 at home to Hamilton), so they will be full of confidence.

"Kenny (Miller) scored a hat-trick and he will be looking forward to playing against us again, so we have got to put on a better performance than we did against Aberdeen.

"He has still not lost his pace or acceleration and his finishing quality is still there. I believe he can go on for a few more years and he is showing he still has a lot in him."

The title race in Scotland is shaping up to be the closest in years but Tavernier insists they must be more consistent and avoid defeat against sides they would ordinarily expect to defeat.

"There have been some defeats and we have lost some points to teams we wouldn't expect to," added Tavernier.

"Livingston (a 1-0 defeat in September) sticks in my mind but they were a hard team to beat that day and they deserved the win.

"We know we can't afford that if we want to compete for the league."

