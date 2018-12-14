Steven Gerrard targets Rangers win against Hamilton after tough week

1:05 Steven Gerrard says his side will need to be at their best to beat Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership as they aim to return to winning ways Steven Gerrard says his side will need to be at their best to beat Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership as they aim to return to winning ways

Steven Gerrard says Rangers need to secure a win against Hamilton on Sunday after failing to advance in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The 1-0 defeat away to Rapid Vienna means Gers miss out on a place in the knockout stages of the competition.

The result in Austria followed a disappointing 1-1 draw away to Scottish Premiership strugglers Dundee last weekend, when a win would have seen them go top, to leave Rangers looking for a welcome boost when they return to Ibrox.

"We have had a tough week in terms of result so we need to get back to winning ways," Gerrard said as he looked ahead to the Hamilton game.

"It is a very important fixture and we plan to get three points. We want to try and win as many games as possible to put us in a decent place going into the winter break.

"Emotions are always running high in the dressing room, the media and the terraces after a couple bad results so it is important we get back to winning.

"The Hamilton fixture becomes very important to us and it is important the players understand that."

Having had some time to take stock at the end of their European adventure, Gerrard was keen to take the positives from their campaign.

After the low of a humiliating qualifying round exit at the hands of part-timers Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg in 2017, Gerrard feels the Light Blues can take pride from challenging in a difficult group.

"The players have done the supporters and club very proud if you consider the European campaign last season," he added.

"From going out in the first round, to going toe-to-toe with Villarreal and Spartak Moscow.

"The fans will be disappointed with the European campaign coming to an end and we will try our best to ensure we come back stronger next campaign.

"The lesson from this is not to leave it to the last game, to snatch the win and draw when the chances appear.

"We aim to use the setback to improve and be a better squad when we return to Europe next season."

Gerrard suggested after the Rapid Vienna defeat that new players may come in during the January transfer window but he was keen to stress that only a select few who could add real value to the squad will be considered.

"There won't be wholesale changes in January," he said.

"If there are opportunities to bring in a player or a couple of players that can improve the squad, we will look to make that happen."

As for Liverpool loanee Ovie Ejaria, who did not travel to Austria as he is feeling 'unsettled' and not in the right frame of mind, Gerrard said: "I'll speak to Ovie Ejaria and Liverpool today [Friday] to discuss what is best going forward for the player."