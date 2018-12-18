Steven Gerrard ready to go 'toe to toe' with Neil Lennon

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard cannot wait to pit his managerial wits against Hibernian's Neil Lennon.

Former Liverpool skipper Gerrard faced ex-Leicester and Celtic battler Lennon numerous times during their playing days and expects another explosive clash when their teams clash at Easter Road on Wednesday night.

Gerrard, whose side moved top of the table with Sunday's win over Hamilton, said: "I think it is going to be a big challenge for us. They are a good team with good players.

"We all know this is their manager Neil Lennon's big fixture and I'm sure he will want to get one over on Rangers, so it has got all the makings of an exciting game.

Neil Lennon led Hibs to victory over Celtic last weekend

"I know Neil well. I played against him, competed against him, bumped into him a few times on holiday and while out and about.

"He was a competitive player and is a competitive manager, so I am really looking forward to going toe-to-toe with him."

Hibernian come into the game on a high after a 2-0 victory over Celtic on Sunday and Gerrard expects them to take the game to Rangers.

"They are on the back of a big performance against Celtic so I'm sure the confidence is high and their tails are up," Gerrard added.

"This has got all the makings of being a really good game. They are an attacking team, they like to pile men forward and they play brave football so it is an exciting one."