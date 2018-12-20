Rangers fined £6,000 after being found guilty on two charges of Willie Collum criticism

Daniel Candeias was shown a yellow card for 'gestures' towards St Mirren's Anton Ferdinand

Rangers have been fined £6,000 after being found guilty on two of five SFA disciplinary charges over their criticism of referee Willie Collum.

The SFA, whose two-day hearing began on Wednesday, confirmed that two of the charges - indicating bias and incompetence and not acting in the best interests of association football - had been proved.

But a charge of bringing the game into disrepute and another, which includes behaving "towards the Scottish FA and other members with the utmost good faith", were not proved.

The club launched a formal complaint against Collum and publicly criticised the match official and the SFA appeals process after failing to overturn a second yellow card received by Daniel Candeias in their game against St Mirren on November 3.

In their statement in the wake of last month's 2-0 win, Rangers said that "there was an underlying issue that needed to be addressed" regarding Collum's officiating.

Rangers were given a £5,000 fine for public criticism of a match official and indicating bias or incompetence with a further £1,000 fine for not acting in the best interests of association football.

Rangers were critical of Collum after Candeias was issued a second yellow card for what the SFA deemed to be "gestures" made to Anton Ferdinand as his team-mates celebrated a late goal from Alfredo Morelos.