Rangers take US duo Matthew Polster and Andrew Gutman on trial

Matthew Polster has made one appearance for the United States national side

Rangers have taken United States international Matthew Polster and compatriot Andrew Gutman on trial.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard confirmed to Sky Sports News that the duo had joined up with his first-team squad.

The pair were training with rest of the Rangers squad on Tuesday at the club's training ground.

Twenty-five-year-old Polster, currently at Chicago Fire, can play at right-back or in midfield and has one appearance for the United States national side.

Gutman is a 22-year-old left-back playing with Indiana Hoosiers, a college team representing Indiana University.